Oh, the Horror! “Scary Movie,” “Backrooms,” “Obsession” Put Fans in the Seats for a Combined $100 Mil Weekend, Universe Masters $29 Mil

You’d think people were scared enough these days.

But cheap thrills never go away.

The three horror movies in release right now made a total of almost $100 million this weekend.

“Scary Movie” came back from the dead and logged $55 million. Reviews were terrible, but the fun of seeing the Wayans and Anna Faris was a big turn on.

“Backrooms” came in at $26 mil for a second weekend, raising its total to $135 million. Another $60 million was scared up from abroad, so it’s hitting $200 million tomorrow on a $10 million budget. The director is 20 years old and can’t drink yet!

“Obsession,” with a $1 million budget, has obsessed up to almost $225 mil worldwide. That director is just learning to shave!

Meantime, comes “Masters of the Universe.” The $29 mil start is a bit of a disappointment but it’s already doing well overseas with another $25 million. Amazon MGM spent $200 million on it, so the mastering had better improve quickly!

“Power Ballad” is in over 1,200 theaters this week. In between basketball games, go see it. Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are terrific. I don’t see much promotion, so we have to do this ourselves!