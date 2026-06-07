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Oh, the Horror! “Scary Movie,” “Backrooms,” “Obsession” Put Fans in the Seats for a Combined $100 Mil Weekend, Universe Masters $29 Mil

By Roger Friedman

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You’d think people were scared enough these days.

But cheap thrills never go away.

The three horror movies in release right now made a total of almost $100 million this weekend.

“Scary Movie” came back from the dead and logged $55 million. Reviews were terrible, but the fun of seeing the Wayans and Anna Faris was a big turn on.

“Backrooms” came in at $26 mil for a second weekend, raising its total to $135 million. Another $60 million was scared up from abroad, so it’s hitting $200 million tomorrow on a $10 million budget. The director is 20 years old and can’t drink yet!

“Obsession,” with a $1 million budget, has obsessed up to almost $225 mil worldwide. That director is just learning to shave!

Meantime, comes “Masters of the Universe.” The $29 mil start is a bit of a disappointment but it’s already doing well overseas with another $25 million. Amazon MGM spent $200 million on it, so the mastering had better improve quickly!

“Power Ballad” is in over 1,200 theaters this week. In between basketball games, go see it. Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are terrific. I don’t see much promotion, so we have to do this ourselves!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman is the founder and editor-in-chief of Showbiz411. He wrote the FOX411 column on FoxNews.com from 1999 to 2009 and previously edited Fame magazine and wrote the "Intelligencer" column at New York magazine. His bylines have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Vogue, Details, and the Miami Herald. He is a voting member of the Critics Choice Awards (Film and Television branches), and his movie reviews are tracked by Rotten Tomatoes. is articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. With D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, he co-produced the 2002 documentary "Only the Strong Survive," which screened at Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

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