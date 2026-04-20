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250 Journalists Sign Letter to White House Correspondents Association About Trump, But Almost None Actively Working

By Roger Friedman

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Two hundred fifty journalists signed a letter today to the White House Correspondents Association.

They urged the group to take a hard line against Donald Trump when he attends their annual dinner this Saturday night.

The group provided a list — see below — of their justified grievances to how the Trump Administration has regarded the press. You know, Trump has no respect at all for the press, or anyone except dictators.

A nice group signed the letter, but most of them are not star names. Almost none are working at a network or big media now. Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, Ann Curry, Lynn Sherr, and Bob Dotson signed. So did a couple of bylines like Jackie Judd and Claire Atkinson, who are working now.

By and large, though, really strong names either passed or weren’t asked. No one from CBS, that’s for sure. They’re having a party for Trump and co Thursday night, a complete violation of journalistic ethics. Bari Weiss is making a name for herself.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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