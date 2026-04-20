250 Journalists Sign Letter to White House Correspondents Association About Trump, But Almost None Actively Working

Two hundred fifty journalists signed a letter today to the White House Correspondents Association.

They urged the group to take a hard line against Donald Trump when he attends their annual dinner this Saturday night.

The group provided a list — see below — of their justified grievances to how the Trump Administration has regarded the press. You know, Trump has no respect at all for the press, or anyone except dictators.

A nice group signed the letter, but most of them are not star names. Almost none are working at a network or big media now. Dan Rather, Sam Donaldson, Ann Curry, Lynn Sherr, and Bob Dotson signed. So did a couple of bylines like Jackie Judd and Claire Atkinson, who are working now.

By and large, though, really strong names either passed or weren’t asked. No one from CBS, that’s for sure. They’re having a party for Trump and co Thursday night, a complete violation of journalistic ethics. Bari Weiss is making a name for herself.