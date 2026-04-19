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Famed Producer Frank Marshall Says ESPN Rights Demands Postpone Airing of “Rachel, Breathe” Doc About Amazing Boston Marathoner

By Roger Friedman

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Tonight’s airing of the documentary about Boston Marathoner Rachel Foster on ESPN didn’t happen.

The replay won’t happen tomorrow after the Marathon, either.

Famed producer Frank Marshall wrote on Twitter this evening:

“I’m sad to report that RACHEL, BREATHE, will not premiere on ESPN2 today. After several days of negotiations that should have been very simple and were not about money, but rights, the ESPN lawyers stopped talking to us an hour before broadcast and said, “sign it now or we are pulling the show”. I’m extremely disappointed for Rachel and John and entire team that spent 2 years making this film about hope, love and friendship. We remain genuinely excited for the day this documentary reaches the world, it is simply not tonight. And just like Rachel, we remain resilient and the moment I know where and when the premiere is, you will hear from me. And thanks to Dick’s Sporting Goods for fighting the fight.”

What a shame. Joanna Forscher’s documentary follows the challenges of Rachel Foster, who finished the 2023 Boston Marathon after waking up from a four month coma. The film follows her path to training and finishing the 2025 Marathon. It was supposed to be shown tonight, and then tomorrow following the Marathon.

Producers include Marshall — one of the great producers in Hollywood, as well as a top producing team.

ESPN is notably greedy and difficult to work with. They’re currently also in a dispute with MLB Network for Major League Baseball. For them to deny this broadcast is pretty small on their part.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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