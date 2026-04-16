Will the Devil Open Prada? “Confusion” as Disney Lays off Media, PR, Marketing in Advance of Largest Premiere Ever

Yesterday, Disney laid off 1,000 people.

Many of them came from PR, marketing, and media.

It’s curious timing since insiders tell me Monday’s premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” could be its biggest ever.

Set for Lincoln Center as the capping achievement of a worldwide blitz, “Prada 2” stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, EMily Blunt and Stanley Tucci — among others.

The first movie was a vicious satire about Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. But this one has Wintour in on the joke, promoting the movie, put herself and Streep on the cover of Vogue. They’re all pretending the first one wasn’t about Wintour at all. It’s hilarious.

“Prada 2” has not yet screened for press. Disney is keeping press out of the premiere — just the red carpet, no one inside. The actual press screenings are set for April 27th, a minute before the film opens around the world. I don’t know if that’s a good sign or a bad one.

Are they cameos by stars and fashionistas? Undoubtedly. Someone I talked thought that Saoirse Ronan was in the movie. Hey, could be anybody at this point!

But the premiere itself — which will include a livestream from the red carpet — is in some disarray now that the layoffs have kicked in. “There’s a lot of confusion,” I’m told.

Look for little legit press, but lots of paid-for influencers flown in from everywhere walking that red carpet. It’s a new world, kids. Disney is hoping for Tik Tok-ers and Instagram-ers to provide massive hype before reality sets in.

As for yours truly, I’ll be at Bruce Springsteen’s show in Newark that night.

The 20th is busy even in LA — the Michael Jackson movie opens out there. Reviews of “Michael” will be published the next day.

PS Wintour has her hands full at Conde Nast. Announced today the editor in chief of Glamour is out, Self Magazine is closing after 47 years. Other parts of the company are being phased out.