Self Magazine Done After 47 Years, Glamour Mag Editor in Chief Ousted, WIRED Italy Over: Conde Nast in Turmoil

Self Magazine is no more.

Already reduced to a website, now Conde Nast has pulled the plug.

This is despite a moment in which health and fitness are more under the spotlight than ever with weight loss drugs, vaccines, and remedies of all kinds a bigger business than ever.

The magazine lasted 47 years. Its most popular era was under editor Alexandra Penney.

Conde Nast is also closing the international editions of Glamour, the magazine which is supposed to absorb the coverage being left behind by Self. There’s a report that Sam Barry, the editor-in-chief of Glamour, is leaving, according to a note she sent to her staff.

Conde Nast, once the king of kings in magazines, is in publishing freefall. Nonetheless, they’ve put all their resources and time into the ridiculous Met Gala and the upcoming movie, “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Anna Wintour is unbothered. She was seen last night sitting right up front at the opening of the Broadway play, “The Fear of 13,” starring Adrien Brody.

Publisher Roger Lynch’s message to the staff is here.