Alicia Keys Will Close Tribeca 25 with Doc, Show Plus Hot Films Featuring Quentin Tarantino, Kate Holmes, Paul Rudd, Sean Lennon, More

The Tribeca (Film) Festival is super sized for its 25th anniversary.

Besides opening night at the Beacon with Earth Wind & Fire, Alicia Keys will close the festival with a doc about her Broadway show, “Hell’s Kitchen.” She will also perform. Plus, Peter Frampton will come alive with a documentary and performance himself.

Highlights include performances by Katie Holmes, who writes, directs, and stars in Happy Hours with Joshua Jackson; Alicia Vikander and Wagner Moura in The Last Day; Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto in Rain Reign; Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Parsons, and Simon Rex in The Leader; Zach Braff in Clean Hands; Alison Brie, André Holland, Tom Sturridge, and Dustin Hoffman in The Revisionist; André Holland also stars alongside Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley in They Fight; Marc Maron in In Memoriam; Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza in The Accompanist; and Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lizzy McAlpine, Simon Pegg, and Quentin Tarantino in Only What We Carry.

Documentaries include one by Sean Ono Lennon about a design collective.

In features, Edward Burns is back with “Finnegan’s Fortune,” with Brian D’Arcy James.

It seems like Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have pulled together the best Tribeca Fest yet. I remember how it all started, with them commanding buses and driving around Little Italy and Chinatown to revive downtown New York after 9-11. What a success it’s been!

Read up at www.tribecafilm.com. Passes are on sale now, and individual tickets go on sale April 28th.