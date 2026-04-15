Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe — Who Called Puerto Rico “A Floating Island of Garbage” At Trump Rally — Coming to Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center under Trump has finally found someone who doesn’t mind performing there.

That would be Tony Hinchcliffe, a right wing Trump supporting comedian labeled “racist” and deeply offensive for past remarks.

Hinchcliffe is infamous for making rude remarks about Puerto Ricans, Asians, and so on.

At a 2024 Trump rally, it was Hinchcliffe who called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage.” He joked that “these Latinos, they love making babies, they do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that, they come inside, just like they do to our country.”

On another occasion, Hinchcliffe called an Asian American comedian “filthy little fucking chink.” He’s appeared frequently on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Hinchcliffe has made jokes about Blacks carving watermelons, as well as racist jokes about Palestinians and Jews.

The date for this ill-advised event is May 2nd. But who else can the renamed “Trump” Kennedy Center book at this point? All normal and respected performers have canceled since Trump took over in 2025. Sales are so low that the theater complex will shut down on July 7th for two years and remodeled like a casino.