Shining Stars Earth Wind & Fire Will Open Tribeca Fest With Documentary “That’s the Weight of the World,” Performance with The Roots

Now we have a Tribeca opening night!

Circle June 3rd at the Beacon Theater for the opening of the 25th anniversary run of the festival created by Jane Rosenthal and Robert DeNiro.

The occasion will be a documentary about the superstars Earth Wind & Fire, followed by a performance by the group with The Roots.

The title is a little long — “To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World.”

But that’s ok. The director is QuestLove of The Roots, a man who loves archival footage.

Earth Wind & Fire was captained by the great Maurice White, who not only wrote the songs and sang on them, but also wrote The Emotions’ “Best of My Love,” and other hits.

Maurice died in 2016 but the remaining members have thrived in his memory and absence. They include his dashing brother Verdine, famed singer Philip Bailey, and the great Ralph Johnson, plus their incredible band.

We want to hear the whole story of their career, plus all the hits like “September” — now an international anthem, as well as “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “That’s the Way of the World,” and so many more.

2026 Festival Passes Available at TribecaFilm.com; Single Tickets on Sale on April 28