Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Donate
MoviesMusic

Shining Stars Earth Wind & Fire Will Open Tribeca Fest With Documentary “That’s the Weight of the World,” Performance with The Roots

By Roger Friedman
Image ref 153147352. Copyright Shutterstock No reproduction without permission. See www.shutterstock.com/license for more information.

Share

Now we have a Tribeca opening night!

Circle June 3rd at the Beacon Theater for the opening of the 25th anniversary run of the festival created by Jane Rosenthal and Robert DeNiro.

The occasion will be a documentary about the superstars Earth Wind & Fire, followed by a performance by the group with The Roots.

The title is a little long — “To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World.”

But that’s ok. The director is QuestLove of The Roots, a man who loves archival footage.

Earth Wind & Fire was captained by the great Maurice White, who not only wrote the songs and sang on them, but also wrote The Emotions’ “Best of My Love,” and other hits.

Maurice died in 2016 but the remaining members have thrived in his memory and absence. They include his dashing brother Verdine, famed singer Philip Bailey, and the great Ralph Johnson, plus their incredible band.

We want to hear the whole story of their career, plus all the hits like “September” — now an international anthem, as well as “Shining Star,” “Let’s Groove,” “That’s the Way of the World,” and so many more.

2026 Festival Passes Available at TribecaFilm.com; Single Tickets on Sale on April 28

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com