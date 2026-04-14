Kanye West Postpones Show in Marseilles, France Rather Than Be Banned from the Country Entirely, Wants to Make “Amends”

Kanye West just posted: “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

Well, the country of France was on the verge of banning him entirely, just like the UK and Australia.

Kanye was set to perform in Marseilles on June 11th. He’s booked a bunch of shows this summer across Europe in Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, and India. Those countries would be wise to follow suit.

Somehow Kanye managed to slip two shows into Los Angeles before sponsors and others in the community realized what was going on. A man who a year ago was singing “Heil Hitler” and selling Nazi t shirts shouldn’t be welcome anywhere.

This became apparent when London’s Wireless Festival booked the rapper for three nights in July. Sponsor Pepsi quickly canceled, with other sponsors following. The Festival was cancelled because owner Melvin Brenn was too interested in making money than having integrity of any kind.

West added as a PS to his first Tweet: “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe.”

Sorry, Kanye. Amends is not the issue.