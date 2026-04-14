Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Kanye Krushed: Fans Reject Rapper’s “Bully” Album, Falls Another 60% This Week in Sales Barely Clearing 300K Copies Total

By Roger Friedman

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The public at large is not interested in Kanye West.

After those two crazy shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, reality has finally set in for the antisemitic, racist rapper.

Kanye’s “Bully” album sales have slowed to a trickle. He’s on track to sell just 33,000 copies this week, almost all from streaming. Only 1,000 of those will be CDS or downloads. His total sales as of this week will be around 320,000. The proceeds should pay for all the samples on the album.

Gamma Records is really left on the hook because whatever advance they paid Kanye has turned to dust. The money he’s made has come from the LA performance, particularly the second night.

Meantime, Kanye is making his usual wild proclamations. He’s offered to pay to perform at the next Super Bowl, which will not happen unless Roger Goodell, head of the NFL, is kidnapped. Also, France is now threatening to ban Kanye from performing in their country, following the UK and Australia.

It couldn’t happen to a worse person.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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