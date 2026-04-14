Kanye Krushed: Fans Reject Rapper’s “Bully” Album, Falls Another 60% This Week in Sales Barely Clearing 300K Copies Total

The public at large is not interested in Kanye West.

After those two crazy shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, reality has finally set in for the antisemitic, racist rapper.

Kanye’s “Bully” album sales have slowed to a trickle. He’s on track to sell just 33,000 copies this week, almost all from streaming. Only 1,000 of those will be CDS or downloads. His total sales as of this week will be around 320,000. The proceeds should pay for all the samples on the album.

Gamma Records is really left on the hook because whatever advance they paid Kanye has turned to dust. The money he’s made has come from the LA performance, particularly the second night.

Meantime, Kanye is making his usual wild proclamations. He’s offered to pay to perform at the next Super Bowl, which will not happen unless Roger Goodell, head of the NFL, is kidnapped. Also, France is now threatening to ban Kanye from performing in their country, following the UK and Australia.

It couldn’t happen to a worse person.