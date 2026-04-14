Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Donate
BusinessPolitics

Door Dash Chief Tony Xu Is a Major Democratic Donor, So Why Is He Supportive of The White House Delivery Charade?

By Roger Friedman

Share

So many questions about DoorDashGate.

Big scene today at the White House with a staged delivery from Door Dash rep Sharon Simmons bringing McDonald’s to the heap of grease, Donald Trump.

If we didn’t know better, we’d think it was an assassination attempt. That stuff will kill you.

Simmons has been widely exposed all over the internet as a professional stooge who testifies for MAGA issues.

No surprise.

But the big surprise is that Door Dash CEO and Owner Tony Xu is all over this, excited for the publicity.

Only Xu has been a HUGE Democratic donor. He’s given money to GAvin Newsom, Joe Biden, Pete Buttiegi.eg Scroll down and see a sampling. So how did he get involved in this mishegos? Has he flipped to MAGA? Doesn’t make sense.

Maybe he has: According to Influence Watch, Tony recently contributed $2 million to a California political action committee opposing a proposed wealth tax on billionaires.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com