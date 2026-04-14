Door Dash Chief Tony Xu Is a Major Democratic Donor, So Why Is He Supportive of The White House Delivery Charade?

So many questions about DoorDashGate.

Big scene today at the White House with a staged delivery from Door Dash rep Sharon Simmons bringing McDonald’s to the heap of grease, Donald Trump.

If we didn’t know better, we’d think it was an assassination attempt. That stuff will kill you.

Simmons has been widely exposed all over the internet as a professional stooge who testifies for MAGA issues.

No surprise.

But the big surprise is that Door Dash CEO and Owner Tony Xu is all over this, excited for the publicity.

Only Xu has been a HUGE Democratic donor. He’s given money to GAvin Newsom, Joe Biden, Pete Buttiegi.eg Scroll down and see a sampling. So how did he get involved in this mishegos? Has he flipped to MAGA? Doesn’t make sense.

Maybe he has: According to Influence Watch, Tony recently contributed $2 million to a California political action committee opposing a proposed wealth tax on billionaires.