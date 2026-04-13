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Rock Hall Inductees: Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, Joy Division, Sade, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, and Luther Vandross

By Roger Friedman

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The new class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Phil Collins is pretty much the only deserving new inductee.

The others are a toss up.

The late Luther Vandross and Sade represent R&B.

Billy Idol and Oasis, I guess, are “new rock.” So is Joy Division, which became New Order after lead singer Ian Curtis’s suicide 40 or more years ago.

Wu Tang Clan is a weird cult thing thing in rap. Some of the members, like Method Man, have had careers in the real world. But some of the others, yikes.

Iron Maiden is just beyond my comprehension, but every dog has its day.

Still not in and probably never will be: R&B superstars War (hello!), J. Geils Band (outrageous), Beck, Sting, Stevie Winwood, Nile Rodgers, Bachman Turner Overdrive/The Guess Who, The Monkees, Jethro Tull, Iggy Pop (wtf?), Edgar Winter or Johnny Winter, and so on.

Oasis had a big year because of its reunion tour, but they basically have two hit albums and “Wonderwall.” Tom Jones belongs in before them or Billy Idol as far as influences. None of the Dunhill Records groups are in like Three Dog, the Grass Roots, and Steppenwolf, all of whom ruled the airwaves. Motown’s late Mary Wells never made it. Neither did the Marvelettes.

It’s a great relief, actually, that the new members no longer mean anything to me. I used to love going, when I could get in, to the Waldorf Astoria. Those were landmark evenings. But if these artists mean a lot to you, God bless.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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