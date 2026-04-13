Lady Gaga Ends Mayhem Tour at MSG Live on YouTube, Drops Trailer for Apple TV Special, Gets Stars Like Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen

Lady Gaga is wrapping up her Mayhem tour tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Celebs like Stephen Colbert and Andy Cohen are in the crowd. So is Sofia Coppola’s daughter, Romy Mars, who I guess is an influencer.

On stage, Gaga opened the show by debuting the trailer for “Mayhem Requiem,” the doc of the live show headed to Apple TV+.

The voice is better than ever. Congrats to producer Arthur Fogel and everyone involved in the Mayhem tour including Manager Bobby Campbell. Gaga tearfully thanked her fiance, Michael Polansky, at the end of the show.

two videos below: