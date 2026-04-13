Monday, April 13, 2026
Donate
Music

Lady Gaga Ends Mayhem Tour at MSG Live on YouTube, Drops Trailer for Apple TV Special, Gets Stars Like Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen

By Roger Friedman

Share

Lady Gaga is wrapping up her Mayhem tour tonight at Madison Square Garden.

Celebs like Stephen Colbert and Andy Cohen are in the crowd. So is Sofia Coppola’s daughter, Romy Mars, who I guess is an influencer.

On stage, Gaga opened the show by debuting the trailer for “Mayhem Requiem,” the doc of the live show headed to Apple TV+.

The voice is better than ever. Congrats to producer Arthur Fogel and everyone involved in the Mayhem tour including Manager Bobby Campbell. Gaga tearfully thanked her fiance, Michael Polansky, at the end of the show.

two videos below:

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com