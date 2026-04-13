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Justin Bieber’s Coachella YouTube Laptop Promo Sends Old Songs, Albums Up the Charts But He Won’t Get Paid for Those

By Roger Friedman

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The whole Justin Bieber fandom freaked out when the pop star used his laptop at Coachella.

It seemed like Bieber was sitting at the computer randomly pulling up old songs to sing along to on YouTube.

But it was all planned. YouTube sponsored Justin’s $10 mil appearance. This was their product plug. It was actually kind of clever.

A YouTube exec even thanked Bieber today on Twitter!

The result of Bieber’s overall show is that the old songs — like “Beauty and a Beat” and “Baby” — have jumped onto the iTunes and Spotify top 100 charts.

Also, a greatest hits album package called “My World 2.0.”

Four old songs are currently lodged on iTunes, as well as two recent ones — “Daisies” and “Yukon.”

But it does appear that Bieber’s YouTube medley of old hits struck a nostalgic chord. That’s good news for Hipgnosis music publisher, which bought the rights to those songs for $200 million. They get paid now, not Justin, for sales of the old records.

Will Bieber do that again this Saturday for his second Coachella weekend? He really wants to the “Swag” songs to sell, since he owns them.

As for YouTube, they’re no doubt thrilled that the fans think it was all spur of the moment. Makes it seem less corporate!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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