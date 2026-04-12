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Trump Attacks Pope Leo in New Post: “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States”

By Roger Friedman

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Hello, Catholics of America.

Did you vote for Donald Trump?

He doesn’t like Pope Leo. In a new post, he spells it out: “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States.”

Does that mean Trump will somehow try to unseat the head of the Catholic Church? I’m getting popcorn out for that one.

Don’t forget, Pope Leo is American, born in Chicago. Trump has made no overture to him since he was elected. Pope Leo doesn’t care for Trump’s fascist policies and has spoken out against them. He’s being praised around the world for his progressive values by everyone except dictators and…Donald Trump.

So here it is: there’s no one left for Trump to defy or insult. He’s gone right to the top. He won’t be going to heaven after all.

I wonder how this will affect the Pope’s relationship with JD Vance?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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