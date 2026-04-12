Trump Attacks Pope Leo in New Post: “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States”

Hello, Catholics of America.

Did you vote for Donald Trump?

He doesn’t like Pope Leo. In a new post, he spells it out: “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States.”

Does that mean Trump will somehow try to unseat the head of the Catholic Church? I’m getting popcorn out for that one.

Don’t forget, Pope Leo is American, born in Chicago. Trump has made no overture to him since he was elected. Pope Leo doesn’t care for Trump’s fascist policies and has spoken out against them. He’s being praised around the world for his progressive values by everyone except dictators and…Donald Trump.

So here it is: there’s no one left for Trump to defy or insult. He’s gone right to the top. He won’t be going to heaven after all.

I wonder how this will affect the Pope’s relationship with JD Vance?

