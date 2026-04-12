Box Office: “Super Mario” Made SIXTY NINE MILLION Dollars This Weekend! “The Drama” Did Not, Plus “Project Hail Mary” Still Scoring

Are you kidding?

“Super Mario Brothers Galaxy” made an actual freaking SIXTY NINE MILLION DOLLARS this weekend!

In 12 days, the animated movie based on a video has banked $308 million in the US, and twice that worldwide.

Is the popcorn bucket that good?

How many times can kids see the same movie over and over?

Interesting note about Universal vs. Disney: Mario is from the former, has terrible reviews, but it’s a monster hit. “Hoppers,” from the latter, has stellar notices, but a third of the box office. I can’t imagine why.

Also this weekend, “The Drama” made a respectable $8.7 million. Total now $30 million. Older critics who saw it thought audiences wouldn’t like the story. But younger people, who’ve been raised on school shootings, thought it was just fine and plausible. So there. Life has a new low bar.

And “Project Hail Mary” is still chugging away. Down only 23% from last week, happily chugging away this week to $300 million. It’s the first real hit from Amazon MGM. We can only imagine all the off shoots coming from this IP. The mind boggles!