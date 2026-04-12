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Box Office: “Super Mario” Made SIXTY NINE MILLION Dollars This Weekend! “The Drama” Did Not, Plus “Project Hail Mary” Still Scoring

By Roger Friedman

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Are you kidding?

“Super Mario Brothers Galaxy” made an actual freaking SIXTY NINE MILLION DOLLARS this weekend!

In 12 days, the animated movie based on a video has banked $308 million in the US, and twice that worldwide.

Is the popcorn bucket that good?

How many times can kids see the same movie over and over?

Interesting note about Universal vs. Disney: Mario is from the former, has terrible reviews, but it’s a monster hit. “Hoppers,” from the latter, has stellar notices, but a third of the box office. I can’t imagine why.

Also this weekend, “The Drama” made a respectable $8.7 million. Total now $30 million. Older critics who saw it thought audiences wouldn’t like the story. But younger people, who’ve been raised on school shootings, thought it was just fine and plausible. So there. Life has a new low bar.

And “Project Hail Mary” is still chugging away. Down only 23% from last week, happily chugging away this week to $300 million. It’s the first real hit from Amazon MGM. We can only imagine all the off shoots coming from this IP. The mind boggles!

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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