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Lady Gaga Sells Out MSG Completely for Last Mayhem Ball Show, Drops New Single with Doechii, “Runway,” from “Devil Wears Prada 2”

By Roger Friedman

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Lady Gaga plays her final Mayhem Ball Tour show Monday night.
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Fittingly, the wildly successful tour ends with a return visit to Madison Square Garden.

Every single seat is gone. The whole place is sold out, right up to the rafters. This rarely happens, but the fans are Gaga for Gaga.

Friday, Gaga released the first of a few songs she recorded for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” This is one is called “Runway.” It features Doechii. Unlike most songs by Stefani Germanotta, “Runway” has seven writers and five producers including Bruno Mars.

More “Prada” – Gaga songs are coming from the soundtrack. Stand by.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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