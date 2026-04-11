Lady Gaga Sells Out MSG Completely for Last Mayhem Ball Show, Drops New Single with Doechii, “Runway,” from “Devil Wears Prada 2”

Lady Gaga plays her final Mayhem Ball Tour show Monday night.

ns

Fittingly, the wildly successful tour ends with a return visit to Madison Square Garden.

Every single seat is gone. The whole place is sold out, right up to the rafters. This rarely happens, but the fans are Gaga for Gaga.

Friday, Gaga released the first of a few songs she recorded for “The Devil Wears Prada 2.” This is one is called “Runway.” It features Doechii. Unlike most songs by Stefani Germanotta, “Runway” has seven writers and five producers including Bruno Mars.

More “Prada” – Gaga songs are coming from the soundtrack. Stand by.