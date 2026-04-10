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Michael Jackson “Michael” Movie Dedicated to the Memory of Uncle Tito Jackson, Gifted Guitarist Who Never Got His Due

By Roger Friedman

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EXCLUSIVE Tito Jackson was one of the few of Michael’s siblings who had talent beyond singing and used it.

Tito — who died unexpectedly in October, 2024 at 70 — was a gifted jazz guitarist who didn’t hang around waiting for the Jackson 5 to get back together.

He gigged all over the place in jazz clubs, showing off his passion and skill.

Tito was also the father of the 3Ts — TJ, Taj, Taryll — who had hits on their own. Michael trusted them so much that TJ became the guardian for his children after he died.

Now, in a sense, Michael has returned the favor. The new “Michael” movie is dedicated to Tito. If you wait til the end of the credits, I am told, the last line reads “Dedicated to Tito Jackson.”

It’s a fitting nod to the least avaricious of the Jacksons.

“Michael” opens April 24th, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael’s nephew, Jaafar. Look for social media posts soon. See mine on Twitter at @showbiz411

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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