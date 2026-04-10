Michael Jackson “Michael” Movie Dedicated to the Memory of Uncle Tito Jackson, Gifted Guitarist Who Never Got His Due

EXCLUSIVE Tito Jackson was one of the few of Michael’s siblings who had talent beyond singing and used it.

Tito — who died unexpectedly in October, 2024 at 70 — was a gifted jazz guitarist who didn’t hang around waiting for the Jackson 5 to get back together.

He gigged all over the place in jazz clubs, showing off his passion and skill.

Tito was also the father of the 3Ts — TJ, Taj, Taryll — who had hits on their own. Michael trusted them so much that TJ became the guardian for his children after he died.

Now, in a sense, Michael has returned the favor. The new “Michael” movie is dedicated to Tito. If you wait til the end of the credits, I am told, the last line reads “Dedicated to Tito Jackson.”

It’s a fitting nod to the least avaricious of the Jacksons.

“Michael” opens April 24th, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Michael’s nephew, Jaafar. Look for social media posts soon. See mine on Twitter at @showbiz411