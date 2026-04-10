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Kanye’s “Bully” Album Drops 53% in One Week, Biggest Fall For Any Release in the Top 20, After UK Outrage and Ban

By Roger Friedman

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It was not a good week for Kanye West.

He was banned from entering the United Kingdom.

That meant the end of his July dates at the Wireless Music Festival, and the collapse of the festival itself.

That’s a lot of bad publicity for a man who released a song last year called “Heil Hitler.”

The negativity resonated in the music business. Kanye’s album, “Bully,” fell 53% in sales from the prior week. That was the biggest drop of any album in the top 20.

“Bully” sold 72,000 copies — most of which were streaming equivalent. Physical sales came to just over 13,000 copies.

We have to give Kanye credit. He really pounced on a comeback before reasonable people could stop him. But now they have, and he’s relegated to shows this summer far, far away in countries that either don’t remember the Nazis or don’t care.

But he’s banned from performing in the UK and Australia. And I doubt Kanye will be welcomed anywhere in the US again for a long time. The main picture in this story is not fading from memory any time soon.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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