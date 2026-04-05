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Satisfaction: Pepsi Gets the Message About Kanye West, Exits Sponsorship of Wireless Festival After Heavy Criticism

By Roger Friedman

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This column was first to denounce Pepsi when the Wireless Festival in London said Kanye West would headline three nights this summer.

Then — and not because of us, I’m sure — the British government also weighed in negatively.

Now Pepsi has pulled out of the festival rather than be identified with a performer who embraced Hitler and Nazism, and was an avowed antisemitic.

The festival has not reacted on its website, which still says Pepsi is their sponsor and West is the three night star.

But the soft drink company has made it clear. “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” the company said in a short statement given to multiple British news organizations.

The Kanye West Renaissance has been stopped in its tracks, for the moment.

This doesn’t answer questions about companies like Apple and Eldridge Industries — which co-owns Penske Media outlets– investing in Gamma Records, the label for which West now records.

What Pepsi has done has perhaps sent a signal to other companies which have tacitly endorsed Kanye West that this is a mistake. The owners of SoFi Stadium, where West has performed this week, should get the message.

It was only a year ago that Kanye West released a record called “Heil Hitler.” Prior to that, for several years, Kanye West expressed virulent antisemitism. The Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, and others ended business agreements with him.

On Friday, skinheads danced at his sold out album launch at SoFi. But social media aggressively disapproved. Pepsi would have faced a massive PR backlash this week if they hadn’t cancelled.

PS When the Festival choice was announced, I sent an email to Chris Manzini, director of PR for Pepsi. That was March 31st at 10:42am. There was no response.

More to come…

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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