Satisfaction: Pepsi Gets the Message About Kanye West, Exits Sponsorship of Wireless Festival After Heavy Criticism

This column was first to denounce Pepsi when the Wireless Festival in London said Kanye West would headline three nights this summer.

Then — and not because of us, I’m sure — the British government also weighed in negatively.

Now Pepsi has pulled out of the festival rather than be identified with a performer who embraced Hitler and Nazism, and was an avowed antisemitic.

The festival has not reacted on its website, which still says Pepsi is their sponsor and West is the three night star.

But the soft drink company has made it clear. “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” the company said in a short statement given to multiple British news organizations.

The Kanye West Renaissance has been stopped in its tracks, for the moment.

This doesn’t answer questions about companies like Apple and Eldridge Industries — which co-owns Penske Media outlets– investing in Gamma Records, the label for which West now records.

What Pepsi has done has perhaps sent a signal to other companies which have tacitly endorsed Kanye West that this is a mistake. The owners of SoFi Stadium, where West has performed this week, should get the message.

It was only a year ago that Kanye West released a record called “Heil Hitler.” Prior to that, for several years, Kanye West expressed virulent antisemitism. The Gap, Adidas, Balenciaga, and others ended business agreements with him.

On Friday, skinheads danced at his sold out album launch at SoFi. But social media aggressively disapproved. Pepsi would have faced a massive PR backlash this week if they hadn’t cancelled.

PS When the Festival choice was announced, I sent an email to Chris Manzini, director of PR for Pepsi. That was March 31st at 10:42am. There was no response.

More to come…