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iTunes Takeover by Fake AI Singer “Eddie Dalton” — Now Occupies ELEVEN Spots on Singles Chart, Number 3 on Albums Chart (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

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iTunes was really bamboozled on April Fools Day.

Dallas Little, content creator, unleashed four more songs by his AI creation, Eddie Dalton.

Now Little has ELEVEN spots on the iTunes top 100.

He also has the number three album on iTunes!

All by a singer named “Eddie Dalton,” who does not exist. He’s Little’s Artificial Intelligence creation. Little is writing songs, recording them with AI. He’s invented Eddie’s look and sound and videos.

Is Little gaming iTunes? And YouTube? Are people really buying Eddie Dalton’s music? Do they understand the situation?

Eddie Dalton is currently perched at numbers 3, 8, 15, 22, 42, 44, 51, 58, 60, 68, and 79 on the iTunes top 100.

At least three more songs have been released since then, all of which are aiming to hit the top 100 in a day or so.

Of course, Little can just keep churning them out now. There’s no recording time or musical process involved. He’s typing prompts and pushing buttons.

One of the songs, “Another Day Old,” has 1.2 million views on YouTube.

But the numbers don’t add up. So far there’s no airplay on radio, and no streaming. Luminate says “Eddie Dalton” has sold just 6,900 tracks since he was invented.

At the same time, iTunes is offering an album by Eddie Dalton with all these songs. It’s number 3!

If anyone can explain this. email me at showbiz411@gmail.com

Here’s the link to Eddie’s YouTube page.

I’m not showing anymore of his videos. He’s an insult to real musicians.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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