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CBS News Capitulates to Trump Again, Lets Rev. Franklin Graham Give A Sermon About Jesus at the End of “60 Minutes”

By Roger Friedman

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This is outrageous.

“60 Minutes” turned over its last minute tonight to Franklin Graham.

A devout Trump supporter, Graham gave a sermon about Jesus and Christian Faith, saying the latter is what formed this country.

This means that Bari Weiss, the conservative Jew who is now running CBS News, capitulated to Trump as usual — despite her own religious beliefs and those of CBS’s owners, the Ellisons

I’m embarrassed for Bill Whittaker, who went along with this egregious decision. Also, executive producer Tanya Simon, who apparently Weiss is trying to oust.

Franklin is the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, who was respected around the world despite hiccups like being caught on tape with Richard Nixon expressing antisemitism. (He later apologized.) Franklin is another story. His views are extremely right wing, anti-anything that involves human rights. He’s anti-Muslim, anti-gay, and so on.

So CBS not only gave Trump a sop here but also gave Graham a free commercial within the show.

But here’s a note to Bari Weiss and her cabal: America is not founded on Christian values. It’s founded on freedom, for all religions. This was offensive tonight.

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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