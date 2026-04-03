Report: Tom Cruise and John Travolta Were Front and Center at Scientology Cult Gala Last Month Clapping for Their Late Leader

Tom Cruise and John Travolta are rarely seen together.

They’ve never made a movie with each other. It’s hard to say if they’re even friends.

They have one movie connection: Travolta’s late wife, Kelly Preston, played a nasty girlfriend to Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” 30 years ago.

Of course, the other Cruise-Travolta connection is that they’re the most prominent celebrity cult members in Scientology.

They’ve each given millions of dollars and lots of support to the loony and dangerous “religion.”

Now avid Scientology-exposing journalist Tony Ortega reveals on his Substack that the pair actually sat next to each other last month at a cult rally in Clearwater, Florida. That’s the city where Scientology has a headquarters and is in constantly contentious relationship.

Ortega even got a picture of the two movie stars sitting together.

Each of these guys has had a weird personal full of innuendo and scandal. The details are well known.

Also at this event were washed up celebs like Doug E. Fresh and Jenna Elfman. So was fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff’s controversial father, Dr. David Minkoff, who was involved in the infamous death of cult member Lisa McPherson. Ortega notes the doctor is currently being sued for his involvement in the grisly 2022 death of OT Scientologist Whitney Mills.

Rebecca Minkoff, for any of you carrying her handbags, is also in the group.

Ortega also recognizes Nancy Cartwright of “The Simpsons” fame.

Look at the people laughing and smiling in the photo. They believe in aliens. In fact, they may be inhabited by them already. How do you think Cruise does all those stunts?