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Report: Tom Cruise and John Travolta Were Front and Center at Scientology Cult Gala Last Month Clapping for Their Late Leader

By Roger Friedman

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Tom Cruise and John Travolta are rarely seen together.

They’ve never made a movie with each other. It’s hard to say if they’re even friends.

They have one movie connection: Travolta’s late wife, Kelly Preston, played a nasty girlfriend to Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” 30 years ago.

Of course, the other Cruise-Travolta connection is that they’re the most prominent celebrity cult members in Scientology.

They’ve each given millions of dollars and lots of support to the loony and dangerous “religion.”

Now avid Scientology-exposing journalist Tony Ortega reveals on his Substack that the pair actually sat next to each other last month at a cult rally in Clearwater, Florida. That’s the city where Scientology has a headquarters and is in constantly contentious relationship.

Ortega even got a picture of the two movie stars sitting together.

Each of these guys has had a weird personal full of innuendo and scandal. The details are well known.

Also at this event were washed up celebs like Doug E. Fresh and Jenna Elfman. So was fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff’s controversial father, Dr. David Minkoff, who was involved in the infamous death of cult member Lisa McPherson. Ortega notes the doctor is currently being sued for his involvement in the grisly 2022 death of OT Scientologist Whitney Mills.

Rebecca Minkoff, for any of you carrying her handbags, is also in the group.

Ortega also recognizes Nancy Cartwright of “The Simpsons” fame.

Look at the people laughing and smiling in the photo. They believe in aliens. In fact, they may be inhabited by them already. How do you think Cruise does all those stunts?

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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