Tiger Woods Official Statement on DUI Arrest, Rollover: Superstar Golfer Will “Step Away” and Seek Treatment for 3rd Incident

Big day for Tiger Woods.

The superstar golfer pleaded not guilty after being arrested for a DUI in Florida, turning his Range Rover over, and having prescription drugs on him.

This is at least the third time Woods has rolled over this car on a suburban street.

Now he’s issued kind of an explanation or non apology. He’s “stepping away” and getting treatment.

Right. He better get a driver. How can he still have a driver’s license? And treatment? He’s a pill popper. Detox is just the beginning. He’s in pain. We would be, too, if we were dating a former Trump daughter-in-law.