Bruce Springsteen Opens Minnesota Show with ’60s Motown Declaration: “War, What Is it Good For?” Calls Trump “Racist, Corrupt, Incompetent”

keep refreshing…

Bruce Springsteen opened his Minnesota show tonight with two bangers, fiery versions of “War (What Is It Good For?)” by Motown’s Edwin Starr, and his own “Born in the USA.”

Springsteen railed against Donald Trump as “incompetent,” among other things.

It was a thrilling start to Bruce and the E Street Band’s tour that commences today.

Bruce’s opening remarks: We pray for the safe return of the millions of men and Women of service, overseas we pray for their safe return. The mighty E Street Band is here to call upon the righteous power of art of rock and roll in dangerous times.

“We are here in celebration and defense of American ideals, democracy, our constitution, and our sacred American promise. The America I love. The America I’ve written about for 50 years that’s been a Beacon of hope and liberty around the world is strongly in the hands of a corrupt incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration.

“Tonight we ask all of you to join with us in choosing hope over fear democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency university, unity over division, and peace over war– what is it good for?”