April Fools: Kanye West’s LA Arena Shows for First Night of Passover — and for Friday — Are Largely Unsold, Ticket Prices Slashed

Only Kanye West, an avowed antisemite, would schedule a stadium show on the first night of Passover.

His reward? Almost no seats sold for tomorrow night in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, and just as few on Friday night.

The seating map is a solid sea of blue in every section of the stadium for many reasons.

The major one would be that it’s the first night of Passover seder, which of course means nothing to a man who was singing “Heil Hitler” a year ago.

West says now that a hit on the head in 2002 made him say such evil and racist things that Adidas and other design companies cancelled their contracts with him.

Ticket sales for Friday night, April 3rd, are marginally better. But there are huge swaths of blue, and something like 40 sey,”ats or more empty in most sections.

The show is supposed to launch Kanye’s new “reconciliation” album, “Bully,” which dropped last Saturday. Reviews are not good. Many fans have accused the rapper of using AI for the vocals. Every song contains multiple samples — the lawyers must have worked overtime clearing and paying for all of them. One collaborator vocalist, James Blake, has asked his name be taken off the credits because his voice sounds completely different from the recording made a year ago.

Meantime, Pepsi is not agreeing with Adidas, The Gap, and Balenciaga. They’re the sponsor for London’s Wireless Festival this July, which has announced Kanye will be headlining this summer for three nights.

(A tip of the hat to someone not related to me named Scott Friedman, who covers ticket sales and broke this news on his Twitter feed. See below.)