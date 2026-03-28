Saturday, March 28, 2026
Donate
BusinessMovies

Friday Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Hopping Past “Hoppers” in One Third of the Time, “The Bride” Runs Away to Drive-Ins

By Roger Friedman

Share

First, the sad news.

“The Bride” has run away. After three weeks of cliches and metaphors, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s wedded drama has taken off to parts unknown.

It’s a sad story. “The Bride” is now playing in one theater in the NY tri-state area. She’s holed up at a drive-in theater in Amenia, New York.

You think I’m kidding. She’s got one show tonight at the Four Brothers Pizza Inn, at 9:05pm. I didn’t know there were any drive-ins left!

Seriously, there should be 90 theaters across the country where the bedraggled spouse is still playing maybe one show a day. Warner Bros. is no longer reporting numbers after three weeks. Maybe we’ll get to see it on HBO Max soon.

For the record, the domestic total was $12.6 million, with another $10.5 mil in some other countries.

Meanwhile, “Project Hail Mary” made $14.7 million last night, bringing its 9 day total to $124 million.

Compare that to $129 million for Disney’s “Hoppers” in 23 days. “Mary” is hopping right past the animated feature.

“Mary” still hasn’t had big international runs yet. This is only the beginning.

I finally caught up with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon last night. It was from a week ago, and boy oh boy, that was the promotion of a lifetime. Very cute and heartfelt. I meet each of them for the first time years ago, and they could not be nicer. Mazel tov!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com