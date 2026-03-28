Friday Box Office: “Project Hail Mary” Hopping Past “Hoppers” in One Third of the Time, “The Bride” Runs Away to Drive-Ins

First, the sad news.

“The Bride” has run away. After three weeks of cliches and metaphors, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s wedded drama has taken off to parts unknown.

It’s a sad story. “The Bride” is now playing in one theater in the NY tri-state area. She’s holed up at a drive-in theater in Amenia, New York.

You think I’m kidding. She’s got one show tonight at the Four Brothers Pizza Inn, at 9:05pm. I didn’t know there were any drive-ins left!

Seriously, there should be 90 theaters across the country where the bedraggled spouse is still playing maybe one show a day. Warner Bros. is no longer reporting numbers after three weeks. Maybe we’ll get to see it on HBO Max soon.

For the record, the domestic total was $12.6 million, with another $10.5 mil in some other countries.

Meanwhile, “Project Hail Mary” made $14.7 million last night, bringing its 9 day total to $124 million.

Compare that to $129 million for Disney’s “Hoppers” in 23 days. “Mary” is hopping right past the animated feature.

“Mary” still hasn’t had big international runs yet. This is only the beginning.

I finally caught up with Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon last night. It was from a week ago, and boy oh boy, that was the promotion of a lifetime. Very cute and heartfelt. I meet each of them for the first time years ago, and they could not be nicer. Mazel tov!