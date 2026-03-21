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Donald Trump Says He’s “Glad” Robert Mueller Has Died, Cementing His Place in Hell and in History, Also Read Obama’s Classy Memoriam

By Roger Friedman

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Special prosecutor Robert Mueller died today. He was 81, and a fine, dedicated public servant who tried to prove Donald Trump was a puppet of the Russians.

Mueller also was in charge of the FBI for 12 years.

Donald Trump, already the worsrt person in the world, had this to say: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

If Hell exists, it’s too good for Trump, a vile man who respects only dictators and criminals. He’s a piece of shit, to put it bluntly. I hope he’s ready because when he dies this quote will be applied to him instantaneously.

Here’s the classy response to Mueller’s death, from President Barack Obama: “Bob Mueller was one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI, transforming the bureau after 9/11 and saving countless lives. But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time. Michelle and I send our condolences to Bob’s family, and everyone who knew and admired him.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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