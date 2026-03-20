CBS News Radio Shutting Down After 10 Decades: Good Night and Good Luck to Fabled Home of Cronkite, Murrow, Osgood, Rather

This is what Bari Weiss will be remembered for destroying the legacy of CBS News.

Today CBS News announced it will cut 15% of its staff. This is as Weiss was paid $150 million by David Ellison to carry out this erasure.

Now comes the announcement that the famed and important CBS News Radio will end a 100 year run in May. They’ve told 700 radio affiliates they’re pulling the plug. Among them are WINS in NY and KNX 1070 in Los Angeles, stations I — and many others– depend on.

Gone in this disaster are names we hear everyday like Cami McCormick, Jim Cresula, Darlene Rodriguez, and Vicki Barker. All of them have day in and day out reported news from all over the world fearlessly, tirelessly, and objectively.

No more CBS News World Round Up, a comforting sound that you can rely on for breaking facts and reports.

CBS News Radio was the original company of CBS pre-dating television. You can read their history here.

This was the home of Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Charles Osgood, Charles Kuralt and all the CBS legends. Meaningless to Weiss.

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This move shows the total lack of investment Ellison and Skydance have in journalism and media. Weiss is their hatchetman. When all else fails — the internet goes out, cell phone service dies — radio is always there providing up to date information. It sounds old fashioned, but it’s not. It’s vital to the lifeline of media.

Of course, advertising isn’t what it was. All of radio is littered with ads for fake remedies and oddball products. But what’s the difference? Soon all local media will evaporate. The next generations will get their news from clips on TikTok that emanate from a fantasy world.

Meantime, Weiss’s destruction of CBS News continues. The CBS Evening News has lost 25% of its audience in just three months. She’s about to destroy CBS Mornings, and also has already taken aim at “60 Minutes.”

Good night, and good luck.