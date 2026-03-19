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ABC Cancels This Season of “The Bachelorette” Over Domestic Abuse Scandal Involving Central Character

By Roger Friedman

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ABC and Disney have cancelled this season of “The Bachelorette.”

Not a surprise as the main character, a woman named Taylor Frankie Paul, is involved in a domestic abuse scandal.

Paul is a regular, I guess, on another reality show, “Secrets of Mormon Wives.” I just watched a video of her beating up her husband, on social media.

The details of her problems are irrelevant to us since we don’t know who she is, anyway. But why doesn’t ABC do better vetting of these reality stars?

What to do every week for those two hours? Maybe read a book. A good one, not Colleen Hoover.

Videos below.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

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Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

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