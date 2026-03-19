ABC Cancels This Season of “The Bachelorette” Over Domestic Abuse Scandal Involving Central Character

ABC and Disney have cancelled this season of “The Bachelorette.”

Not a surprise as the main character, a woman named Taylor Frankie Paul, is involved in a domestic abuse scandal.

Paul is a regular, I guess, on another reality show, “Secrets of Mormon Wives.” I just watched a video of her beating up her husband, on social media.

The details of her problems are irrelevant to us since we don’t know who she is, anyway. But why doesn’t ABC do better vetting of these reality stars?

What to do every week for those two hours? Maybe read a book. A good one, not Colleen Hoover.

Videos below.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”



