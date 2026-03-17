Paul McCartney Finally Giving Los Angeles His Bowery Ballroom Show at 1,200 Capacity Fonda Theater

Paul McCartney is Fonda Los Angeles. At least as much as he likes New York.

Two years ago I was lucky to see McCartney at the Bowery Ballroom in New York — capacity 575. It was amazing, of course. People outside battled to get in.

Now Paul has announced two shows in LA at the Fonda Theater — which stands 1,200. So that’s 2,400 guests.

You already can’t register for tickets on the AXS app, so good luck with that.

Why now, you ask? Maybe a new McCartney album is coming in time for his 84th birthday. His last album was “McCartney III,” a few years ago.

Paul has definitely been in a Wings nostalgia mode. Right now on Amazon Prime Video you can watch “Man on the Run.” He’s got a soundtrack album out and a book. So maybe these shows will be Wings oriented.

So glad I went two years ago! Read my report below: