Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Paul McCartney Finally Giving Los Angeles His Bowery Ballroom Show at 1,200 Capacity Fonda Theater

By Roger Friedman

Share

Paul McCartney is Fonda Los Angeles. At least as much as he likes New York.

Two years ago I was lucky to see McCartney at the Bowery Ballroom in New York — capacity 575. It was amazing, of course. People outside battled to get in.

Now Paul has announced two shows in LA at the Fonda Theater — which stands 1,200. So that’s 2,400 guests.

You already can’t register for tickets on the AXS app, so good luck with that.

Why now, you ask? Maybe a new McCartney album is coming in time for his 84th birthday. His last album was “McCartney III,” a few years ago.

Paul has definitely been in a Wings nostalgia mode. Right now on Amazon Prime Video you can watch “Man on the Run.” He’s got a soundtrack album out and a book. So maybe these shows will be Wings oriented.

So glad I went two years ago! Read my report below:

Paul McCartney, 82, Stuns Downtown Club for Third Time This Week, Making History with Rare Intimate Show

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com