Paul McCartney, 82, Stuns Downtown Club for Third Time This Week, Making History with Rare Intimate Show

Last night was one of the most memorable, once in a lifetime experiences in New York’s music history.

Downtown, Paul McCartney played his third and final club show of the week at the Bowery Ballroom, capacity 498. There were a few celebrities — Larry David came in with Guy Oseary, I talked to comedian Aziz Ansari and to “Sopranos” star Aida Turturro. Spotted in the audience were Harper Simon son of Paul; and Max Hoffman, son of Dustin.

Larry got the biggest reaction of the night besides Paul himself. When the audience realized Larry was watching from the little balcony above us, they waved their hands wildly and chanted, “LD! LD! Larrrr–eee!”

But the distinct feel of this show was that was for fans, or as McCartney called him from the stage, “connoisseurs.” After he took the stage with his band that even included a horn section, the always Beatle acknowledged that some in the standing audience had slept outside in 30 degree weather for these rare tickets.

He opened with the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” and pounded through a set that showed the range of his remarkable career. In succession came the Wings hit, “Junior’s Farm,” plus “Temporary Secretary,” “Let Me Roll It,” “Let “Em In,” and so on. I’m not sure if it was lost on the audience that “Junior’s Farm” — fifty years old — contains a lyric that resonates today:

I took my bag into a grocer’s store

The price is higher than my time before

Old man asked me why is it more?

McCartney has changed the set a little bit each night. We were lucky: after explaining this was not a “request show,” he added my particular favorite, “Every Night.” He also included a tribute to George Harrison, poignantly strumming “Something” on ukulele.

Another highlight was McCartney solo performing “Now and Then,” the song John Lennon left behind which McCartney and Ringo Starr released last year. In his stadium shows, Paul and the band play with the video that was made. But tonight it was just Paul, and it was clear he was emotional when he asked for applause for Lennon.

There were several emotional moments, in fact. Talking about his mother after executing a glorious take on “Let it Be,” McCartney held back tears. He also reveled in the account of how “Blackbird” came to be after the Beatles refused to play to a segregated audience in Jacksonville Florida in 1966.

One story I wished he had told: he rarely plays “I Wanna Be Your Man,” the single he and John Lennon gave to the Rolling Stones to give them their first hit. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were so inspired they began writing their own material.

Finishing “Now and Then,” McCartney went into the final turn of the night building the nostalgia with “Lady Madonna,” “Let it Be,” and a rousing singalong of “Hey Jude,” all among the best I’ve ever heard. The show ends with “Golden Slumbers” and the final part of side two of “Abbey Road.”

So Paul McCartney is 82, heading to 83 in June. He’s the wealthiest musician maybe ever. He just ended big tours in Europe, Australia, and South America. He’ll be touring the US again soon. Next month he releases another super charged anniversary album for “Venus and Mars.” He could just go home and relax, right?

Wrong. There he stands — actually bounces — for 90 minutes, leading the band with a straight spine and the most youthful disposition imaginable. His voice is a little worn at this point, but there are moments — particularly some high notes — that seem to come from heaven. He know his place in history, but he’s a showman through and through. He gets pleasure from taking these trips down memory lane because the audience loves it.

The musicianship is overwhelming. The band, together for 23 years, is sophisticated and loose enough to give McCartney the confidence of delivering these classics. They include Wix Wickens on keyboards and serving as musical director, Rusty Anderson on guitar, Brian Ray on guitar and bass, and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. Nothing they do is rote, or feels pre-packaged. They allow McCartney to bring the magic.

PS I have no pictures or video because phones were placed in those locked pouches. I couldn’t tell if the show being filmed, but let’s hope so.