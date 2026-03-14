Saturday, March 14, 2026
Donate
BooksCelebrityMoviesMusic

Jermaine Jackson Has Figured Out a Way to Cash in — Surprise! — On Michael Jackson Movie With Updated Version of 2011 Memoir

By Roger Friedman

Share

Jermaine Jackson has always been very entrepreneurial when it comes to cashing in on brother Michael.

Today he announced that Harper Collins is republishing his book, “You Are Not Alone,” on April 9th, two weeks before the “Michael” is released. Ironically, Jermaine’s son, Jaafar, plays Michael in the movie.

Below you will find links to my stories about Jermaine’s unpublished book from long ago — the full description. Jermaine wrote in that book proposal: “My brother is a superstar, yes. My brother is wealthy. He owns shares in Sony music. He drinks, he does drugs, he lies, he cheats, he changed his skin color and mostly, he’s human. He attracts gay men and wards off women like the plague.”

Jermaine really hated Michael. He had his reasons. Clive Davis confirmed in his own memoir that Michael told him to pull the plug on Jermaine’s burgeoning music career in the early 80s on Arista Records. (Remember “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming.”) Also Bob Jones, Michael’s PR person, recalled in his book that Michael called radio stations and insisted they not play Jermaine’s records.

Jermaine originally published “You Are Not Alone” in 2011, two years after Michael’s death. What’s interesting here is that Harper Collins has no listing on its website for the updated version, and it’s not listed yet on amazon.com. It’s a little strange, but you never know with Jermaine. This could all be a pipe dream, as in Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming.

Keep scrolling down for more links and stories about Jermaine’s history with Michael and with publishing books.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Jacksons (@thejacksons)

Michael Jackson v. Jermaine Jackson: Flashback to Jermaine’s Unpublished Book

Clive Davis Confirms: Michael Jackson Plotted to End Brother Jermaine’s Career

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com