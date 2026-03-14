Jermaine Jackson Has Figured Out a Way to Cash in — Surprise! — On Michael Jackson Movie With Updated Version of 2011 Memoir

Jermaine Jackson has always been very entrepreneurial when it comes to cashing in on brother Michael.

Today he announced that Harper Collins is republishing his book, “You Are Not Alone,” on April 9th, two weeks before the “Michael” is released. Ironically, Jermaine’s son, Jaafar, plays Michael in the movie.

Below you will find links to my stories about Jermaine’s unpublished book from long ago — the full description. Jermaine wrote in that book proposal: “My brother is a superstar, yes. My brother is wealthy. He owns shares in Sony music. He drinks, he does drugs, he lies, he cheats, he changed his skin color and mostly, he’s human. He attracts gay men and wards off women like the plague.”

Jermaine really hated Michael. He had his reasons. Clive Davis confirmed in his own memoir that Michael told him to pull the plug on Jermaine’s burgeoning music career in the early 80s on Arista Records. (Remember “Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming.”) Also Bob Jones, Michael’s PR person, recalled in his book that Michael called radio stations and insisted they not play Jermaine’s records.

Jermaine originally published “You Are Not Alone” in 2011, two years after Michael’s death. What’s interesting here is that Harper Collins has no listing on its website for the updated version, and it’s not listed yet on amazon.com. It’s a little strange, but you never know with Jermaine. This could all be a pipe dream, as in Tell Me I’m Not Dreaming.

Keep scrolling down for more links and stories about Jermaine’s history with Michael and with publishing books.