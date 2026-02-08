Super Bowl Half Time: Bad Bunny “God Bless America!” Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin as Surprise Guests! Kid Rock Show Loses Viewers

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance tonight in the NFL half time show.

She sang and danced with Bad Bunny, who put on one of the best produced shows ever.

When Bunny and Gaga took the stage, YouTube viewers turned to the NFL show in droves. Numbers immediately fell by 400,000 or more…Biggest problem for Kid Rock is that his show started too early — without him — and then went on past the time the Seattle-New England game continued after half time…

Then Ricky Martin made an appearance, as Puerto Rico’s biggest star.

During Bad Bunny’s show, the Kid Rock special dipped to 4.3 million, suddenly zoomed to 6 million, and then fell quickly…

Bad Bunny’s show was a total success, A plus, four stars…

