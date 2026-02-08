Sunday, February 8, 2026
Super Bowl Half Time: Bad Bunny “God Bless America!” Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin as Surprise Guests! Kid Rock Show Loses Viewers

By Roger Friedman

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance tonight in the NFL half time show.

She sang and danced with Bad Bunny, who put on one of the best produced shows ever.

When Bunny and Gaga took the stage, YouTube viewers turned to the NFL show in droves. Numbers immediately fell by 400,000 or more…Biggest problem for Kid Rock is that his show started too early — without him — and then went on past the time the Seattle-New England game continued after half time…

Then Ricky Martin made an appearance, as Puerto Rico’s biggest star.

During Bad Bunny’s show, the Kid Rock special dipped to 4.3 million, suddenly zoomed to 6 million, and then fell quickly…

Bad Bunny’s show was a total success, A plus, four stars…

keep refreshing — video and pictures to come…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

