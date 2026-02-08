Sunday, February 8, 2026
“Melania” Movie Crashes 67% from Last Weekend After Adding 225 Theaters, No Slovenia Release, Party’s Over for Panned Film

By Roger Friedman

The party is over for “Melania.”

Even the Republican one.

The critically demolished infomercial fell 67% this week at the box office.

Total take is $13.3 million in the US. International totals are really embarrassing, coming to $126,392. The movie, as it were, hasn’t opened in Slovenia, where the former Melanie Knaavss is from, or in popular Trump locales like China or Russia.

You’d think today, Super Bowl Sunday, would draw women to the theaters, but it’s the lowest of the three days this weekend.

That “Melania” has made $13 million based on legit attendance is laughable. Seating maps show empty theaters everywhere, even in red states. Maybe Trump should appoint one of his special prosecutors to audit the box office!

The whole thing would be hilarious if it weren’t so sad.

Just wait til “The Razzies” at the end of the year!

