Oscar Buzz: Paul Thomas Anderson Picks Up Best Director from Directors Guild of America for “One Battle After Another”

By Roger Friedman

This should come as no surprise.

Paul Thomas Anderson has been named Best Director for “One Battle After Another” by the Directors Guild of America,

PTA and the film are headed to the Oscars as odds-on favorites.

Anderson beat Guillermo del Toro, Chloe Zhao, Ryan Coogler, and Josh Sadfie in the final vote.

We’ve sort of known since it was screened the day before the New York Film Festival that “One Battle” and PTA would be winning all the awards. It’s 90 for the film and 10% for the director who’s not won before despite a sterling resume of films from “Boogie Nights” through “Licorice Pizza.”

Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film went to Charlie Polinger for “The Plague.”

Mstyslav Chernov won Best Documentary for “2000 Meters to Andriivka.”

Among the TV prizes was Best Movie, “Nonnas,” by Stephen Chbosky. This is a sweet film on Netflix that’s worth catching up on for its ensemble acting.

Other TV prizes went to “The Pitt,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Studio” and “Dying for Sex.” Rebecca Miller won Best Documentary Series for “Mr. Scorsese: All This Filming Isn’t Healthy.”

The fact that around 300 feature films are eligible each year for the top prizes, and five get nominated is really what matters. The top five are the best of the best. Congrats to all!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

