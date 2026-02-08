Super Bowl: Bad Bunny Rocks the Halftime Show as Green Day, Coco Jones, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth Kill

keep refreshing…

Super Bowl 60 had a great musical kick off.

Green Day, Coco Jones, Brandi Carlile, and Charlie Puth were all top notch as they opened the game with their respective songs.

Green Day stuck it to MAGA singing the song that most identifies them, “American Idiot.”

Bad Bunny is next.

Meantime, Kid Rock’s redneck America show has begun on YouTube with 5 million viewers…but hold on as that number will change…the Turning Point USA show has started ten minutes before the official NFL half time show…

keep refreshing…