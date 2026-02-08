Guthrie Kidnapping: Pima County Sheriff Ignores Family Ransom Announcement, Says Still No Suspects, or Even ID’d Vehicles

The Pima County Sheriff is not exactly backing up Savannah Guthrie and her siblings.

The sheriff’s office has issued a new statement that tactfully ignores the video put up by the Guthrie’s last night saying they will pay the ransom for their mother, Nancy.

Sheriff Nano’s statement:

“The Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. Follow-up continues at multiple locations. No suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles have been identified. No scheduled press briefings. If any significant developments occur in the case, a press conference will be called.”

Where this leaves things is anyone’s guess. The Guthrie’s are desperate, and they can’t be blamed.

Stay tuned…