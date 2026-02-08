Donald Trump Calls Bad Bunny Joyous Halftime Show “An affront to the Greatness of America”… “a slap in the face to our country”…

Poor Donald Trump.

The hopeless racist hated Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half time show today.

He took right to Truth Social to criticize all of it because it was in Spanish, the second most foreign language to him after English.

You have to laugh when you read his central observation: “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country…

So no one understands Spanish, anywhere? F him. What an ignoramus. Moron. He has no understanding of the world, of arts or culture, and can’t recognize the enormous heart that went into that production.

This is right after Trump posted his racist monkey video about the Obamas. He’s also disinvited the only Black governor in the country from a meeting of colleagues in Washington. He hates brown people. I hope they get it now.