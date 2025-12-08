Taylor Swift Drags Leo, Selena, Lena to Midwest for Another KC Chiefs Loss, Team Is Now Literally 6-7, Couple Not Marrying At Famed Rhode Island Inn

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not getting married at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island.

“Not happening,” says a very inside source who knows what’s going on.

Makes sense that Ocean House was used as a decoy. A red herring. Do you really think Taylor and Travis are giving six months’ notice to paparazzi and stalkers of their time and place? LOL.

Meantime, Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Houston Texans 20 to 10 yesterday, making them literally “6 – 7” for the season. Now we know what that means exactly. “6 – 7” means you’re not going to the Super Bowl at this rate.

Taylor dragged in a bunch of celebrity friends to watch the game in Kansas City, Missouri. They included Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, and Lena Dunham. That gang came from either New York or LA to watch a game the Chiefs lost. That’s embarrassing.

Even if you fly private, like Leo, it’s a shlep, and then you’re actually in Kansas City with nothing to do but leave ASAP. So that’s what? $20,000 minimum for the day. But at that level of income, with no work going on, that’s like pocket change. Plus, you don’t pay extra for the aisle seat!