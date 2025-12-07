Monday, December 8, 2025
No Kennedy at Kennedy Center Honors: RFK Jr and Cheryl Hines in Hiding, Event Posts 150 Fewer Photos, Charlie Kirk Cited

By Roger Friedman

The Kennedy Center Honors are the expected disaster we thought they’d be.

Online, at wireimage.com, there are only 205 photos from the red carpet. Last year there were 379.

Noticeably absent: Robert Kennedy Jr and wife Cheryl Hines. They are hiding, certainly, after the Olivia Nuzzi aka Nutsy week of publicity. Nutsy’s book is DOA and Cheryl’s book has been dead since its publication a month ago. Cheryl’s “Unscripted” is number 56,548 on amazon.

So there are no Kennedys at the Kennedy Center Honors. Donald Trump got what he wanted.

According to Twitter accounts, Trump gave some kind of toast to the late Charlie Kirk.

Otherwise there are no real celebrities. And seat fillers are taking up a huge number of spots in the room.

The picture below is of Trump with the honorees. What’s weird about this shot, emblematic of all of them from the Oval Office? Gloria Gayner, who is Black, is cut from most pictures. In this one, she’s sitting off to the side not looking like part of the group.

