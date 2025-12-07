UPDATING Ken Cen Red Carpet D List: Kelsey Grammer, Frank Stallone, Dr. Oz, Shannon Tweed, Mike Farris, Criss Angel

It’s time for the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors.

Meryl Streep? Harrison Ford? Denzel Washington? Lorne Michaels? Neil DeGrasse Tyson?

Nooooooo. Who needs THEM? They’ve been replaced with MUCH bigger stars, the kind of stars no one’s ever seen!

Guests include the honorees rock group KISS, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone.

That group is D List enough, but new Ken Cen chief Tricky Dick Grenell has some nice surprises for us.

Top of the list is Kelsey Grammer, who is desperate for his own Honor next year. It looks like the former “Cheers” and “Frasier” star has brought one of his daughters. Also on hand: Frank Stallone, Sly’s brother.

Also getting paparazzed: Dr. Oz, someone named Mike Farris, and KISS leader Gene Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed. The latter is not smiling in the pictures and seems to be straining her leash.

Also part of the D team: actor Neal McDonough (he’s the one who says he got fired from a TV show because he didn’t want to kiss an actress), and low rent Vegas musician Criss Angel — not be confused with former KISS member Peter Criss, who’s shrunk a bit since leaving the group.

Did I mention David Ellison, son of Trump lackey Billionaire Larry Ellison, new owner of CBS Paramount?

And of course Pam Bondi, and purveyor of War, Pete Hegseth.

Bill Conti, who’s made a fortune from the “Rocky” theme, is there. I guess he’s performing the song with the orchestra.

Where are Trump ambassadors Jon Voight and Mel Gibson?

