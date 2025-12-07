Monday, December 8, 2025
Donate
Celebrity

UPDATING Ken Cen Red Carpet D List: Kelsey Grammer, Frank Stallone, Dr. Oz, Shannon Tweed, Mike Farris, Criss Angel

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Shannon Tweed and Gene Simmons of KISS attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Share

It’s time for the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors.

Meryl Streep? Harrison Ford? Denzel Washington? Lorne Michaels? Neil DeGrasse Tyson?

Nooooooo. Who needs THEM? They’ve been replaced with MUCH bigger stars, the kind of stars no one’s ever seen!

Guests include the honorees rock group KISS, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford, and Sylvester Stallone.

That group is D List enough, but new Ken Cen chief Tricky Dick Grenell has some nice surprises for us.

Top of the list is Kelsey Grammer, who is desperate for his own Honor next year. It looks like the former “Cheers” and “Frasier” star has brought one of his daughters. Also on hand: Frank Stallone, Sly’s brother.

Also getting paparazzed: Dr. Oz, someone named Mike Farris, and KISS leader Gene Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed. The latter is not smiling in the pictures and seems to be straining her leash.

Also part of the D team: actor Neal McDonough (he’s the one who says he got fired from a TV show because he didn’t want to kiss an actress), and low rent Vegas musician Criss Angel — not be confused with former KISS member Peter Criss, who’s shrunk a bit since leaving the group.

Did I mention David Ellison, son of Trump lackey Billionaire Larry Ellison, new owner of CBS Paramount?

And of course Pam Bondi, and purveyor of War, Pete Hegseth.

Bill Conti, who’s made a fortune from the “Rocky” theme, is there. I guess he’s performing the song with the orchestra.

Where are Trump ambassadors Jon Voight and Mel Gibson?

keep refreshing!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com