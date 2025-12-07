Monday, December 8, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPolitics

Trump, Bloviating, Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Once Hosted Kennedy Center Honors, That State Dept Dinner for Guests Never Happened Before

By Roger Friedman

Share

The best part of the Kennedy Center Honors this year is Donald Trump.

Bloviating, talking through his hat, making wild claims that aren’t true, filibustering on irrelevant subjects.

At the White House ceremony yesterday he speculated about his hosting Sunday night’s show. He said Jimmy Kimmel was talentless, and “horrible” when he did it.

Kimmel has never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors.

Then Trump said they were all going over to the State Department for dinner — the first tim ever this has happened!

Ahem. The State Department Dinner is an annual tradition.

Trump may be confused because when he was president the first time, he never went to the Honors. Also, all the honorees boycotted him.

But this year, the Honorees– which Trump called the greatest ever — are middling choices, some of whom don’t deserve the prize. But they accepted.

Trump has changed the look of the Kennedy Center medallion so that when his term was over, and the traditional look is restored, his honorees will be wearing a physical asterisk forever.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com