Trump, Bloviating, Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Once Hosted Kennedy Center Honors, That State Dept Dinner for Guests Never Happened Before

The best part of the Kennedy Center Honors this year is Donald Trump.

Bloviating, talking through his hat, making wild claims that aren’t true, filibustering on irrelevant subjects.

At the White House ceremony yesterday he speculated about his hosting Sunday night’s show. He said Jimmy Kimmel was talentless, and “horrible” when he did it.

Kimmel has never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors.

Then Trump said they were all going over to the State Department for dinner — the first tim ever this has happened!

Ahem. The State Department Dinner is an annual tradition.

Trump may be confused because when he was president the first time, he never went to the Honors. Also, all the honorees boycotted him.

But this year, the Honorees– which Trump called the greatest ever — are middling choices, some of whom don’t deserve the prize. But they accepted.

Trump has changed the look of the Kennedy Center medallion so that when his term was over, and the traditional look is restored, his honorees will be wearing a physical asterisk forever.