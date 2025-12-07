Sunday, December 7, 2025
Hollywood Celebrities Walk the Red Carpet in Saudi Arabia, Oblivious to Human Rights Violations Reports: The Need for Adulation

By Roger Friedman

It’s actually shocking.

To watch the Hollywood celebrities walking the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia speaks so much to their lack of education.

There’s actually a Page Six video report from the red carpet. You can see it below.

Have any of these people read — yes, I mean read aside from a script — the Human Rights report about Saudi Arabia? Maybe someone can read it to them. It’s right here.

Here’s an excerpt: “In several cases the government did not punish officials accused of committing human rights abuses, contributing to an environment of impunity. Following the high-profile October 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, a court sentenced five officials to death and three officials to prison on December 23. The court ruled that guilt could not be established in the case of three other defendants.”

The need for adulation is so pathetic. If any of these celebrities touched down in Riyadh for an hour as a regular tourist they’d be arrested, if not chopped up for a salad.

The locals they’re talking to on the red carpet have no rights whatsoever. The Red Sea Festival isn’t happening independently of the royal family. If that’s what these actors think, they’re really more clueless than we imagined.

More to come. Just waiting for Angelina Jolie, UN Ambassador, to arrive!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

