Hollywood Celebrities Walk the Red Carpet in Saudi Arabia, Oblivious to Human Rights Violations Reports: The Need for Adulation

It’s actually shocking.

To watch the Hollywood celebrities walking the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia speaks so much to their lack of education.

There’s actually a Page Six video report from the red carpet. You can see it below.

Have any of these people read — yes, I mean read aside from a script — the Human Rights report about Saudi Arabia? Maybe someone can read it to them. It’s right here.

Here’s an excerpt: “In several cases the government did not punish officials accused of committing human rights abuses, contributing to an environment of impunity. Following the high-profile October 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, a court sentenced five officials to death and three officials to prison on December 23. The court ruled that guilt could not be established in the case of three other defendants.”

The need for adulation is so pathetic. If any of these celebrities touched down in Riyadh for an hour as a regular tourist they’d be arrested, if not chopped up for a salad.

The locals they’re talking to on the red carpet have no rights whatsoever. The Red Sea Festival isn’t happening independently of the royal family. If that’s what these actors think, they’re really more clueless than we imagined.

More to come. Just waiting for Angelina Jolie, UN Ambassador, to arrive!