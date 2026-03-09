Monday, March 9, 2026
Hitler Loving Antisemite Kanye Un-Canceled by Wal-Mart Heiress and Husband, Owners of the LA Chargers and Denver Nuggets

By Roger Friedman

I already told you that Apple is un-canceling Kanye West.

Despite Kanye’s campaign of hate against Jews and his well known admiration of Adolph Hitler, the Apple–funded Gamma Records is releasing his new album later this month.

Now, to celebrate, Kanye will have his first return concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. SoFi is owned by Stan Kroenke, whose wife, Ann Walton, is an heiress to the Wal-Mart fortune.

Stan and Ann also own the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Rams. How nice for them.

Kanye was dropped by Adidas, The Gap, Balenciaga and every other business he was involved in because of his deep seated, incredibly aggressive antisemitism.

Less than a year ago, Kanye released a “song” called “Heil Hitler.”

Ann Walton is a billionaire thanks to her uncle, Sam Walton. She’s funding husband Kroenke’s businesses. Their tacit approval of Kanye West should reflect on Wal-Mart, but it won’t, not in Trump’s MAGA America, where things like antisemitism are no big deal.

Kanye West Reward for Virulent Antisemitism: 7 Figure Deal from Record Company Backed by Apple and Owner of the LA Dodgers, Lakers

