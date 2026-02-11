Kanye West Reward for Virulent Antisemitism: 7 Figure Deal from Record Company Backed by Apple and Owner of the LA Dodgers, Lakers

You thought Kanye West would never find a record deal again after the hateful antisemitic crap he’s spewed for the last several years?

Guess again.

West aka Ye — a pariah for his Nazi rantings and antisemitic claims, love of Hitler, shouts of “Slavery is a choice” — is coming back. Count this effort as the normalization of antisemitism. He’s being rewarded for his hate.

West has been signed to Gamma Records to release a new album called “Bully” with a figure paycheck. The album is set for release on March 20th, although West rarely makes his release dates. (We can only hope this one doesn’t.)

Gamma — run by former Apple music exec Larry Jackson — is backed by Apple — yes, the iTunes, iPhone Apple — and Todd Boehly’s Eldrige Industries, which owns the LA Lakers, LA Dodgers, and is the partner of Penske Media, which owns Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Billboard among other media properties.

The most high profile release from Gamma recently was Mariah Carey’s most recent album, a total sales disaster.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news of Kanye’s signing a week ago on January 28th. Two days earlier, Kanye ran a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal in which he “apologized” for his ceaseless hideous insanity, claiming a 2002 head injury in a car accident was the cause of disturbing diatribes. Monday came the letter, in the Journal, Wednesday the announcement. It was a set up. First place the ad, then give the sympathetic interview.

The Wall Street Journal is still part of Rupert Murdoch's empire.

What Jackson’s done here is mind blowing. He’s not only given Kanye West permission to return to society, he’s done it with influential backers who will leverage this monster back into the culture. I’m shocked, and you be, too. A full page ad in the Journal doesn’t wipe out what Kanye West has done and said over and over.

Indeed, West lost his livelihood because of it. His major businesses, with companies like Adidas, The Gap, and Balenciaga, ended in an uproar. Universal Music stopped releasing his new music. The latter wouldn’t touch “Bully” with a ten foot pole.

When West first began screaming the loved Hitler and Nazis, and blamed Jews for everything, Adidas said in a statement that the rapper’s remarks were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” The Gap described them as “inexcusable.”

Apple and the LA sports teams obviously don’t care.

It was less than a year ago that West aka Ye released songs like “Mein Kampf” and “Heil Hitler.” I know people have short memories but you do remember that, don’t you?

Some excerpts from Kanye West campaign of antisemitism:

“Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

“I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit.”

“Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenics, with the KKK to control the Jew population. When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are.”

West, using some kind of publicity machine, made a big deal of his Wall Street Journal apologia. But this wasn’t a one time thing. His disgsusting rants came in every possible form, and they were constant. People who suffer from a bipolar condition are not known to write and record songs like “Heil Hitler.” Australia understood that. They banned him from entering their country last year.

Let’s see a real boycott of Apple, and of this album, and this record label. Let’s see the Recording Academy and the record industry denounce Gamma Records.

Here are the lyrics video and to “Heil Hitler.” Remember this was just from last May:

Man, these people took my kids from me

Then they froze my bank account

I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out

Think I’m stuck in the Matrix

Where the fuck is my nitrous?

Yes, I’m a cuck, I like when people fuck on my bitch

The shit that I’m posting on Twitter—

They telling me “Ye, don’t say that”

How niggas can’t see me in public?

I’m driving a all-chrome Maybach

With all of the money and fame

I still can’t get my kids back

With all of the money and fame

I still don’t get to see my children

Niggas see my Twitter

But don’t see how I be feeling

So I became a nazi

Yeah, bitch, I’m the villain

[Chorus: Ye]

Nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter

Nigga, heil Hitler

They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter

All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

Nigga, heil Hitler

All my niggas Nazis, nigga, heil Hitler