Box Office: “Wicked 2” Wobbly After Two Weeks, “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” Opens with $30 Mil, “Zootopia 2” Eyes $200 Mil

By Roger Friedman

Has “Wicked for Good” gone into over-saturation mode?

Maybe.

The big deal sequel that took the box by storm last weekend has significantly quieted down.

Yesterday, Jon M. Chu’s spectacular took in a very good but not outstanding $4.5 million. After 15 days, the total is $284 million. Unless today the numbers take a sharp turn up, “WFG” won’t cross $300 million.

That all of this has happened in just 15 days points to lowered expectations.

Yesterday, also the Critics Choice Awards gave nods to the movie and Ariana Grande, but not to Cynthia Erivo. That’s a shock — I voted for her — but it feels like the wind is out of the sails for the gang from Oz. “WFG” is also lagging behind the first movie by about $11 million.

“Five Nights at Freddie’s 2” really has passionate followers. With very poor reviews, “FNF2” already has banked $29.8 million. If it adds $20 mil tonight and tomorrow night, holy moly! Maybe their popcorn bucket is really exceptional!

Buzzing along: “Zootopia 2” will hit $200 million tomorrow in its second weekend. Disney’s long awaited sequel spent a lot less on promotion than “WFG,” that’s for sure, and its audience seems much more animated!

Good news from the more serious film crowd: “Hamnet” is building nicely, trying to catch the wind from Critics Choice, National Board of Review, and American Film Institute accolades. Stay tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

