Box Office: Four Nights of “Five Nights at Freddie’s, Pt. 2” Produces Eye Popping $63 Million, “Wicked” Sequel Falls Short

By Roger Friedman

Four nights of “Five Nights at Freddie’s, Pt. 2” scared up a lot of good memories.

The horror sequel, panned viciously by critics (a stunningly low 12% on Rotten Tomatoes), was a smash hit over the weekend.

The total take from Thursday through today comes to $63 million. A lot of movies of much higher artistic quality playing now would love to see that number. The ostensible 2026 Best Picture, “One Battle After Another,” in theaters for 73 days, has made just $70 million for example.

At the same time, the fast starting hit “Wicked For Good” could not cross the $300 million finish line this weekend. The “Wicked” sequel is huddled at the five yard line, or $296.9 million, after slugging it out all week. Touchdown may come Monday or Tuesday, much to the relief of everyone.

Also: revival of “Kill Bill” with missing scenes, etc made $3.8 million for Lionsgate. Enthusiasm for the combined parts 1 and 2 was dampened by director Quentin Tarantino’s uncalled for take down of the very fine actor, Paul Dano, on a podcast. We’re all still waiting for his apology, which is already a day late and a dollar short.

One thing we did learn: one hour with Quentin is as long as five nights at Freddie’s!

