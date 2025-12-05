Vanity Fair Kicks Olivia Nutsy to the Curb, Writer’s Book Flops All Because of RFK Jr “Digital Affair”

Olivia Nutsy Nuzzi is out at Vanity Fair.

Conde Nast is not renewing her contract as west coast editor after less than a year.

The magazine spent a lot of money on Nuzzi, excepting her book, plus paying salary and expenses.

Meantime, Nuzzi’s book, “American Canto,” is a sales disaster. No one wanted to pay for the story of her “digital affair” with Robert Kennedy Jr.

Nuzzi has lost everything: she was fired from New York magazine when they discovered Nuzzi’s involvement with Kennedy after she profiled him.

She also lost her creepy fiancée Ryan Lizza, who cashed in on the misery as a scorned lover.

Next up for Vanity Fair. How about Marjorie Taylor Greene?