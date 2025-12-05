Taylor Swift’s and Ariana Grande’s Record Label Chiefs Will Be Honored at Clive Davis’s Annual Pre-Grammy Dinner: Will They Come?

The Grammy weekend at the end of January just got a lot more interesting.

Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy dinner — produced along with the Recording Academy — is going to honor the record label chiefs of Republic Records as Grammy Icons.

Brothers Monte and Avery Lipman run Republic, the most successful label in the business. Republic is home to Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and dozens of other stars.

Clive Davis’s gala is the gem of the Grammy weekend, celebrating 50 years. Davis puts on a show to this hot ticket event that’s unrivaled, with the biggest acts in music.

So will Swift or Grande come and be guests? Will they perform?

Recently, Monte and Avery have been appointed to lead Universal Music Group’s East Coast Collective of labels including Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records, as well as Republic Records.

So the sky’s the limit, and tickets to Davis’s dinner on January 31st at the Beverly Hilton are now going to hotter than anything in Hollywood this winter.

“Monte and Avery are proof of how far drive and dedication, combined with passion and talent, can go in this industry,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Their collective vision and unwavering will to go above and beyond for the incredible community of artists they support have made Republic Records one of the most influential labels in the world. We look forward to celebrating their impact as true industry icons at the 2026 Pre-GRAMMY Gala.”

“Monte and Avery are two of the music industry’s most illustrious leaders, and I am thrilled that they will be this year’s Salute to Industry Icons honorees,” said Clive Davis. “Their longtime trailblazing commitment to supporting songwriters across the music spectrum as well as their staunch dedication to advocacy, diversity and equality in the music business are exemplary. Artists and the industry at large are fortunate to have Monte and Avery’s insights and passion at the helm.”